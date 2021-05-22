The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,341,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,709 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $570,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,916,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.