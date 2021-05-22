The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $513.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,928,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,483 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $513,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

