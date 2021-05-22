Keybank National Association OH Has $63.50 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,254 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $63,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,844 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37.

