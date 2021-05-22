Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WLMS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 151,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,099. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.