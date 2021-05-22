Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.