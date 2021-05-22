Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.26. 3,391,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

