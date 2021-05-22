Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Achieves Market Capitalization of $121,054.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $121,054.00 and $352.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $356.04 or 0.00937658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00876580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00089550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

