UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 107,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 148,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,803. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

