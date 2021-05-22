-$2.48 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.52). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($7.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.45) to ($6.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 18,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
AAL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,246,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,185,336. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.