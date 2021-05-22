-$2.48 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.52). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($7.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.45) to ($6.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 18,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,246,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,185,336. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

