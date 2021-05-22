Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.21. 488,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $67.38.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

