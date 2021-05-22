PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Cap of $299,644.54

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $299,644.54 and $218.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000113 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00018647 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00170376 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,022,448 coins and its circulating supply is 44,782,281 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

