Unicly Hashmasks Collection Price Hits $0.0369 on Top Exchanges (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $3.69 million and $7,737.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00399758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.71 or 0.00854864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

