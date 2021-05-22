Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 2,473,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,762. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

