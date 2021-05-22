Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 9,085 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $64,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.24. The stock had a trading volume of 926,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,863. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.81. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.