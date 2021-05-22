Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after buying an additional 491,375 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 5,828,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

