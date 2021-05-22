Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.88. 3,019,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

