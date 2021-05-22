Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.39-1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

