Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $17.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $72.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $207.67 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 228,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,878 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $11,687,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

