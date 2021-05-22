CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce sales of $160.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.41 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $150.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $649.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.90 million to $653.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $695.35 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 317,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,163. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

