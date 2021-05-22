FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $556,355.05 and approximately $1,653.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.58 or 0.00880666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

