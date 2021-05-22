Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $580,974.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00403844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00191208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.48 or 0.00861934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

