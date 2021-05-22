Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,387. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $252.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

