8,165 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.69. 889,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.08 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.