iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.58. 4,147,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

