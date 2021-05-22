MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.05 million-$381.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.39 million.

MNSO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 379,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,356. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

