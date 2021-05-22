Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $2,140,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

