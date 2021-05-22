Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021


Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

ALLY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 3,419,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,600. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after buying an additional 242,892 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

