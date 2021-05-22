Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $2,129.43

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,129.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $12.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,772.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,785.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,950.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

