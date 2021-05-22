SEEN (SEEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00014334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SEEN has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $2,450.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00876580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00089550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

