Honest 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,157.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.88 million and $24,157.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00408614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00191112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00857959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.