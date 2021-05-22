$0.13 EPS Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Roku posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,947. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.63 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.18 and its 200-day moving average is $349.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,715 shares of company stock valued at $113,422,475. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

