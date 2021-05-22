Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.23% of Match Group worth $84,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.32. 1,252,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,851. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

