EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.47.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EQT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

