Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.90 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,013,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510,076. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

