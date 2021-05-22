Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 41,726 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

