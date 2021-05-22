Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,967 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,557. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

