Newport Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $61,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 806,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock remained flat at $$97.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,647. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

