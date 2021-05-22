Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 353,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $25,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. 16,578,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,254,832. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

