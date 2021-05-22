Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,853,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,955. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

