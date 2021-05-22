Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.46. 682,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,740. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

