Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lowered by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $97.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

