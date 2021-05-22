Barclays Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $500.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.13.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $19.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,672. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 539.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

