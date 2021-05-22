Ragnarok Market Capitalization Reaches $9,095.65 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 40.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $9,095.65 and $4.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00057420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00408000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00188954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00832723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

