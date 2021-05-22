Open Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $1.04 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00061785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00863942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00090103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.