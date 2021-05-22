Marlin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.48 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Marlin has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $49.77 million and $8.48 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00057420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00408000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00188954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00832723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

