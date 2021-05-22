Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,831,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.53. 1,019,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
