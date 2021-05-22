Main Street Research LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,906. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.