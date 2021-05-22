W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.28 and its 200 day moving average is $403.55. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.