Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 125,370 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 444.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,370 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. 3,707,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,658. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

