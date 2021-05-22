Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,337 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $247,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $367.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.